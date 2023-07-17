Recharge your batteries by taking a trip to Artmap Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Discover a plethora of creativity, spark your imagination, perhaps transform your lifestyle or peak your passion for art, with a visit to a Red Dot.

You can connect these dots by road or ferry, be selective, meet the artists, unearth jewels from their current output, perhaps generate a bond, or you could be spurred on to participate in an art class,

You might have a lightbulb moment and decide to switch careers.

Whichever it is come and be invigorated by Artmap Argyll.

There are visual connections in translating the exquisite beauty of the sky and the landscape but also physical connections as in roads, rail tracks and ferries, the power lines, rivers, ferries, lay lines, geology, and even the thought connections between artists and the energy that drives them.

The seas around the shores and beaches also connect the communities, harbours and villages that unite the area.

This year there are 49 artists participating together with six venues. Five of the artists are on the islands of Iona, Islay and Tiree and the rest are on the mainland from Onich in the north, through Taynuilt to Oban and continuing to Mid Argyll, Tarbert and down through Kintyre to Campbeltown and Southend.

The artists’ studios are open for visitors to view their work, share ideas, inspirations and to explain or sometimes demonstrate their working practices.

Red dots are the symbols to look out for to lead you to the studio doors.

Information about each artist is to be found on the website www.artmapargyll.co.uk with a downloadable pdf and also in a new enhanced brochure available to visitors at carefully selected pick up points, like hotels and information centres.

Artmap Argyll is Argyll’s network of artists, living and working in the area.

It is a voluntary run organisation with 70 plus members that for the past 16 years has organised this annual open studio event.

It is a way of connecting artists, who are often working in isolation, giving them the opportunity to network with other artists and enable them to exhibit their work, give demonstrations and engage with a local and national audience.

Most of the artists’ studios are open all year round by arrangement, but the open studios time is an opportunity for many visitors and local people to immerse themselves in the vibrant and varied community of artists and craftspeople.

Studios generally open between 10am and 5pm every day.