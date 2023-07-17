Quality ingredients make recipe for perfect pony event

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Eighteen young riders and their ponies attended Argyll South Pony Club’s annual camp at Upper Largie, Kilmartin from Wednesday July 5 to Saturday July 8.

All the ingredients were there for a perfect event – great venue, excellent coaches, enthusiastic riders, lovely ponies and supportive parents.

All it needed was for the Argyll weather gods to be relatively kind and, apart from an evening deluge on the Thursday, they obliged.

Riders were divided into four groups – Clydesdale, Highland, Eriskay and Shetland – and received instruction on their riding skills in dressage, show jumping, cross country,

games and a new feature called working equitation.

All aspects of stable management and horse care were covered with tuition from Catriona Anderson and Fiona Shaw.

This year’s riding coaches were Sheila Thom from Ayr, Nigel Springer from Carlisle , Lucy Hallett from Oban, Sheena Adam from Stirling and the club’s chief instructor Sheila MacCallum.

Sheila Thom, one of Scotland’s premier coaches, commented: “I always enjoy

coming to Argyll South.

“The riders are so enthusiastic and attentive and always so keen to progress their skills.”

Beyond the equestrian experience the camp also helps to develop social skills such as team work, supporting each other and taking responsibility for oneself and one’s pony.

Another particular feature of camp is the legendary Friday night assault course devised

by Gillian MacVicar.

Everyone becomes involved in this one way or another and this year’s course of tyre hopping, scrambling up pallets and crawling under nets ended in a fabulous home

grown water slide which was tremendous – but very wet – fun.

Catering was also a major ingredient and Rogie Shaw’s pizza oven delights were followed by Stephen Ryan’s barbecue on the final night.

No pony camp would be complete without a final day of competitions and the Saturday morning brought the dressage, style jumping, tack and turnout and the new working equitation class.

Scores were kept under wraps until the prizegiving which saw lots of rosettes and smiley faces from everybody – especially when the young riders were presented with their camp memento created for the club by Midton Acrylics.

Organising such an event with all the health and safety, PVG and first aid requirements is quite a challenge and the funding support received from Tarbert and Skipness Community Trust enabled the club to run such a hugely successful event.

Prize winners

Most Improved Rider Clydesdale – Lolli McLean

Highland – Dearbhla Newman

Eriskay – Skye Lavery

Shetland – Teagan McSporran

Tack and Turnout Trophy – Amy Anderson

Citizenship Trophy – Alyssa McEachran

Final day competition results

Clydesdale: 1 Saraya Souden; 2 Eva Souden; 3 Errin Green

Highland: 1 Alyssa McEachran; 2 Cara Reilly; 3 Willow Ryan; 4 Fallon Dunlop; 5 Dearbhla Newman.

Eriskay: 1 Rory Shaw; 2 Amy Anderson; 3 Skye Lavery; 4= Katie Tuite and Jessica McCrae

Shetland: 1 Blayre Rennie; 2 Teagan McSporran; 3= Jessica Hamilton and Lena Lowrie

Pony Club Tests – level D: Errin Green, Katie Tuite, Dearbhla Newman, Lena Lowrie.