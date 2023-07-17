Kyles Athletic are out of Camanachd Cup

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

And Kilmory fail to secure Single Team Cup

Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup – Quarter Finals

Kyles Athletic 3 Lovat 4

Lovat took the final place in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-finals when they scored twice late in the game to beat Kyles Athletic 4-3 in their 3pm throw up at the Playing Field, Tighnabruaich.

There was a minute’s silence ahead of throw up following the sad passing of avid Lovat supporter and former committee member Willie Matheson.

Willie’s wife Sheila is a long-time volunteer at the club whilst son Jamie is the first team manager and other son Greg leads the club’s forward line.

Graeme MacMillan put Lovat ahead on seven minutes, but Conor Kennedy drew Kyles level on 38 minutes to make it all-square at the break.

Lewis Tawse put Lovat back in front on 48 minutes but Ross Macrae on 53 minutes and another from Conor Kennedy just five minutes after had Kyles leading 3-2.

There were only 11 minutes remaining when Fraser Heath made it 3-3 and it was Heath again with the winner on 84 minutes.

Stuart MacDonald in the Lovat goal saved his side on several occasions.

Mowi Premiership

Glasgow Mid Argyll 2 Beauly 2

Glasgow Mid Argyll came from two goals down to collect their first point of the season in a 2-2 draw with Beauly at Peterson Park.

Ross Forbes scored early in each half, with strikes on 7 minutes and 49 minutes to make Beauly favourites to collect both points and move out of the relegation zone.

However, GMA never gave up and Ewen Fraser’s double on 72 and 85 minutes to make it 2-2.

The sides occupy the bottom two places in the division but only three points separate third placed Lovat and nineth placed Beauly.

Mowi National Division

Lochaber 4 Inveraray 2

Lochaber reclaim top spot in the Mowi National Division after beating Inveraray 4-2 at Spean Bridge.

Lochaber’s Brennan MacDonald was free of suspension and the hosts built a steady advantage with goals from Connor Sweeny on 10 minutes, Duncan MacKinnon just four minutes later and Ben Delaney on 23 minutes.

However, Inveraray fought back and Fraser Watt on 42 minutes and Campbell Watt on 52 minutes cut Lochaber’s lead to a single goal.

Findlay MacDonald eased home nerves when he made it 4-2 on 61 minutes.

Inveraray’s Ruaraidh Graham was sent off by referee Graham Cameron on 79 minutes.

Oban Celtic 2 Col Glen 2

Oban Celtic twice came from behind to earn a share of the points in a 2-2 draw with Col Glen in their noon throw up at Mossfield.

Col Glen’s Jamie MacVicar began a three-game suspension and the visitors hit the front with Neily McNaughton scoring on 10 minutes to notch the only goal of the first 45 minutes.

Ewen Campbell made it 1-1 on 53 minutes only for Col Glen to regain the lead though Scott MacVicar on 67 minutes.

However, Ewen Campbell grabbed his second goal with just 15 minutes remaining to make it 2-2.

Camanachd Association Single Team Cup – Final

Glengarry 3 Kilmory 0

Glengarry lifted the Camanachd Association’s Single Team Cup after beating Kilmory 3-0 at An Aird, Fort William.

Glengarry were runners-up to Col Glen last season, and they faced a Kilmory side without the suspended Sandy Leiper.

A road accident at Letterfinlay prevented a number of Glengarry supporters from attending the game but all the players eventually made it through.

Kilmory were difficult to break down and their keeper Steven Gilmour was in inspired form and that said, Ronnie Campbell’s side were not without their own opportunities at times.

But it was Glengarry who took the lead on 37 minutes. Kilmory failed to properly clear Nick Dalgety’s corner from the left and Raymond Robertson struck a David Rodgers pass, on the turn, by the keeper from a central position.

Glengarry went for the kill and when Steven Cameron won the centre at the start of the second half, Nick Dalgety raced forward and he found Shaun Nicolson on the left who scored low into the goal with just 16 seconds of the second 45 minutes gone.

Glengarry captain Nick Dalgety was presented with the trophy by Fort William stalwart Dondy Robertson.

Raymond Robertson got his second just 3 minutes later, punishing a poor clearance and there was now only going to be one winner.

A spokesperson for Kilmory Camanachd said: “Despite the scoreline, Kilmory put in a strong performance and matched their northern opponents for long periods of the match.

“Kilmory came unstuck after letting in three goals either side of the halftime period where the team dropped their concentraion levels.

“Congratulations to Glengarry for winning the cup and thanks to CA and Fort William for the match arrangements. Lastly thanks to all supporters who travelled to back the team.”

Glengarry player/manager Scott Bremner said: “The boys were fantastic, and I thought that other than a 10-15 minute spell, we dominated the game. Once we got the first goal, I didn’t see us losing and it helps erase the memory of last year’s defeat in the final.”

Mowi South Division 2

Aberdour 0 Strachur-Dunoon 2

Strachur-Dunoon won 2-0 against the Aberdour colts in their noon throw up at Silversands.

14-year-old James Morely made it a day to remember with his first goal for Strachur-Dunoon whilst Steven Thompson got the other.

Inveraray 8 Uddingston 0

The Inveraray juniors beat Uddingston 8-0 in their noon throw up at the Winterton.

Bottom side Uddingston worked hard to hold out until 5 minutes before the break when the evergreen David MacPherson put the hosts ahead.

Andrew McMurdo added a second on 50 minutes and Zander Kilmurray got a third just 3 minutes later.

Kayden McKinlay got on the scoresheet a couple of minutes after the hour and David MacPherson notched his second on 72 minutes.

Andrew McMurdo got his second on 77 minutes before Zander Kilmurray went on to complete his hat-trick with efforts on 83 and 87 minutes.

Team manager Andrew McMurdo said: “Today’s result is a product of hard work and determination. We started slowly but once we found our rhythm we imposed ourselves on the opposition and di not give them much time or space to play the ball.

“It’s really encouraging to see a good blend of youth and experience and this can only put us in good stead for the coming years.”

(All throw ups were at 2.30pm unless the match report states differently)

WCA Round Up

Mowi National Division

Glasgow Mid Argyll 8 Glenurquhart 3

Glasgow Mid Argyll won 8-3 against Glenurquhart in their 1pm throw up at Peterson Park.

Lucy McNulty scored five times from GMA with Millie MacRae netting twice and Kirsty Rodger the other. Freya Gault, Hazel Hunter and Sophie Power replied for the Glen.

Mowi South Division 2

Glasgow Mid Argyll 2 Dunadd 9

Dunadd recorded a good 9-2 win in their 3pm throw up against Glasgow Mid Argyll B at Peterson Park.

Eilidh Cameron gave Dunadd an early lead, but Grace Mair soon levelled.

Eilidh Cameron put the visitors back in front and a debut goal from Abby Anderson, who soon added another, made it 4-1.

Dunadd keeper Laurene Cameron made some good saves but couldn’t prevent Kirsty Rodger from making it 4-2 at the interval.

Both Eilidh Cameron and Abby Anderson completed their hat-tricks to make it 6-2 before each going on to score their fourth goals whilst Laura Thomson also netted to complete the 9-2 win.