Citizens Advice hears from unpaid carers

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll and Bute Citizens Advice Bureau heard how the cost-of-living crisis has affected unpaid carers across the region.

Concerned about the impact of the rising cost-of-living, earlier this year, Argyll and Bute’s Citizens Advice Bureau invited unpaid carers to share their views and experiences on how they are coping with the rising cost-of-living – with more than 70 unpaid carers throughout the county sharing their experiences.

Jen Broadhurst, bureau manager, said: “Following a rise in approaches from carers worried about the crisis in the cost of living, we commissioned research to deepen our understanding of the issues this vital group are facing, and reached out to anyone who currently cares for someone, be that a child, partner, friend or other family member.

“We also invited people who have previously cared for someone, as well as those who are likely to find themselves caring in the future to share their views too.

“We were delighted that so many people made the time to get involved in what was a very detailed survey sharing insight into their circumstances; on how caring impacted on them, perhaps through work or study, how they viewed the support available to them and what they felt would help them to continue with the important role they carry out providing unpaid care.

“Every day the bureau advises people on money and debt, but all too often it is only when things get really on top of them.

“We want to thank everyone who participated and let them know that the Bureau will

carefully review all of the information shared in confidence.

“Everything shared will be anonymised and a report will highlight the issues unpaid carers are tackling.

“A number of carers said yes to participating in focus groups and telephone interviews, so we will be in touch over the coming weeks, then we will focus on the overall findings.

“Any recommendations will be made in consultation with local carers centres and colleagues in Citizens Advice Scotland.

“The final report will be shared with local elected members, with the Health and Social Care Partnership and with the Scottish Government.”

“With Social Security Scotland working on the Scottish benefit replacement to Carers

Allowance, the timing of this work is right.

“Argyll and Bute CAB recognises the incredible work local unpaid carers do and will do all we can to support them.”