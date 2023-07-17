Argyll and Bute CAB speak up for unpaid carers

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Unpaid carers have been sharing their experiences of the rising cost of living with Argyll and Bute Citizens Advice Bureau.

Over 70 individuals gave their time to air their views knowing that their local CAB, as a member of Citizens Advice Scotland, would use its position and voice to try to influence positive change on their behalf both locally through the Health and Social Care Partnership and with the Scottish Government.

Bureau Manager, Jen Broadhurst said: “We reached out to anyone who currently cares for someone, who have previously cared for someone and those who are likely to find themselves caring in the future.

“We were delighted that so many people made the time to get involved in what was a very detailed survey.

“Asking unpaid carers how they are managing during this cost-of-living crisis helps to shed light on some of challenges faced and throughout the survey details of help and support was shared.

“We want to thank everyone who participated and let them know that the Bureau will

carefully review all of the information shared in confidence.”

Carers were also asked if they would be willing to participate in focus groups and telephone interviews.

“We will be in touch over the coming weeks,” added Jen, “then we will focus on the overall findings.”

Any recommendations will be made in consultation with local carers centres and colleagues in Citizens Advice Scotland.

The final report will be shared with local elected members, with the Health and Social Care Partnership and with the Scottish Government.

“With Social Security Scotland working on the Scottish benefit replacement to Carers

Allowance, the timing of this work is right,” said Jen.

“Just as Argyll and Bute Carers’ Strategy says, ‘the support and care provided by Carers has never been more extensive and more essential’.

“Argyll and Bute CAB recognises the incredible work local unpaid carers do and we will do all that we can to support them.”