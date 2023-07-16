Kintyre Primestock Breeders Association – Herd Competition

From left: John Morris (Judge), Lauren Morris, Duncan Semple (Dippen), John Lines (Killocraw) and John McCallum (Strathnafanaig).

Kintyre Primestock Breeders Association held its 41st annual Herd Competition on Tuesday July 4.

The day was well attended, attracting a large following, and although it was a wet start this did not detract from the overall enjoyment of the day.

Ten teams competed under the expert eye of the judge John Morris, Knocklearach Farm, Dunlossit Estate, Islay, who was accompanied on the day by his daughter Lauren.

Results:

Autumn Herds: 1 Dippen; 2 Uigle; 3 East Laggan.

Best Cow: Dippen

Best Team of Cows: Dippen

Best Calf: 1 Dippen; 2 Uigle; 3 East Laggan

Best Team of Calves: Dippen

Spring Herds: 1 Killocraw; 2 Kilwhipnach; 3 Strathnafanaig; 4 Killegruer

Best Cow: Strathnafanaig

Best Team of Cows: Killocraw

Best Calf: 1 Killocraw; 2 Strathnafanaig; 3 Kilwhipnach

Best Team of Calves: Killocraw

Overall prizes

Best Team of Cows: Dippen

Langa Salver for Best Cow: Strathnafanaig

Parker Cup for Best Calf: Dippen

Opposite Season Calf: Killocraw

David Henderson Cup for Best Team of Calves: Killocraw

Rodney J Lines Cup for Best Yoke – Killocraw

John H Warnock Cup for Best Overall Herd – Dippen

Photograph: From left: John Morris, Judge; Lauren Morris; Duncan Semple, Dippen; John Lines, Killocraw; and John McCallum, Strathnafanaig. NO_CC29_Farming_KintyrePrimestockBreedersAssociation_HerdCompetition_2023