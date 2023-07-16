Kintyre Primestock Breeders Association – Herd Competition
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Kintyre Primestock Breeders Association held its 41st annual Herd Competition on Tuesday July 4.
The day was well attended, attracting a large following, and although it was a wet start this did not detract from the overall enjoyment of the day.
Ten teams competed under the expert eye of the judge John Morris, Knocklearach Farm, Dunlossit Estate, Islay, who was accompanied on the day by his daughter Lauren.
Results:
Autumn Herds: 1 Dippen; 2 Uigle; 3 East Laggan.
Best Cow: Dippen
Best Team of Cows: Dippen
Best Calf: 1 Dippen; 2 Uigle; 3 East Laggan
Best Team of Calves: Dippen
Spring Herds: 1 Killocraw; 2 Kilwhipnach; 3 Strathnafanaig; 4 Killegruer
Best Cow: Strathnafanaig
Best Team of Cows: Killocraw
Best Calf: 1 Killocraw; 2 Strathnafanaig; 3 Kilwhipnach
Best Team of Calves: Killocraw
Overall prizes
Best Team of Cows: Dippen
Langa Salver for Best Cow: Strathnafanaig
Parker Cup for Best Calf: Dippen
Opposite Season Calf: Killocraw
David Henderson Cup for Best Team of Calves: Killocraw
Rodney J Lines Cup for Best Yoke – Killocraw
John H Warnock Cup for Best Overall Herd – Dippen
Photograph: From left: John Morris, Judge; Lauren Morris; Duncan Semple, Dippen; John Lines, Killocraw; and John McCallum, Strathnafanaig. NO_CC29_Farming_KintyrePrimestockBreedersAssociation_HerdCompetition_2023