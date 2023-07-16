High octane action from the ninth Mach 1 Stages

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Crews from all over Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland descended on Machrihanish for the ninth running of the Mach 1 Stages Rally on the weekend of July 8 and 9, writes Nicola Wareham.

Conditions this year were near perfect.

Threatening clouds on the Saturday came to nothing and the roadways stayed dry for the 24 stages of competitive motoring over two days.

From scrutineering on the Friday to the last stage on the Sunday, the weather was bliss and with over 50 teams entered the atmosphere was bouncing.

Saturday as usual was the busiest day with eight stages that didn’t disappoint, the battle between 1st and 2nd place was close.

In a repeat of the previous year it was Irish crew Derek McGarrity and Graham Henderson in a Volkswagen Polo R5 who took the top honours.

Alistair and Colin Inglis were second in a Citroen C3 Rally and in third place were Michael McGarrity and Damian Garvey.

The Mach 1 Stages 2023 was a hailed great success with a good turn out of competitors and supporters who, away from the track, travelled into Campbeltown to try out the restaurants and local hostelries.

Local representation at the event came from: Chris Wareham (co-driver, Glenbarr), Neil McAllister (driver) and Stephen Lang, Robbie McTaggart (driver) and Keith McTaggart (Campbeltown); Jamie Miller (driver), Innes Mochrie (driver) and Kirsty Mochrie (Lochgilphead). See photo captions for results.

The 2023 Mach 1 stages were one of the best so far with only one year to go before the event marks its 10 year anniversary.