Cowal station’s Lifeboat Day

A lifeboat station serving the length of Loch Fyne is holding a fundraising afternoon this Saturday July 22.

The Tighnabruaich RNLI station and its crew and volunteers, which serves Cowal, North Kintyre and Mid Argyll inshore waters, will welcome supporters from the Cowal village and beyond for its Lifeboat Day, which will see RNLI gifts, stalls and refreshments – including a bake stall and bric-a-brac – on display for people to peruse.

The highlight of the day will be the raft race, with high interest expected.

The Cowal crew’s Atlantic-class inshore lifeboat will also be on display.

A Tighnabruaich RNLI spokesperson said of the raft race: “There are no restrictions on crew numbers but life jackets must be worn by all participants.

“The children’s race begins at 2pm with the adults’ race following at 2.15pm, with the course expected to be from the jetty to the pier.

“The fee of £5 per raft can be paid on the day.”

FOR PRINT

Tighnabruaich RNLI station is holding its Lifeboat Day on Saturday July 22. Photograph: John McCallum. NO_A28tighnabruaich01_23 lifeboat-station