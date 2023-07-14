Time for Change – 14.7.23

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

What is the Deposit Return Scheme?

The Scottish Government’s Deposit Return Scheme has been in the news a lot recently, but it can be tricky to decipher what is going on with it from all the talk about the Internal Markets Act, Circularity Scotland, and votes of no confidence.

The idea of a deposit return was first written into the Climate Change Act in 2009, and over a decade later, the scheme’s launch was delayed due to Covid and pushed back to August this year.

Design and delivery of the deposit return scheme has been managed from the start by industry – big companies such as supermarkets and drinks manufacturers which are the main producers of plastic bottles and cans.

Earlier this year, the scheme was delayed again until 2024 to allow time for small business concerns to be ironed out, and then the UK Government used its Internal Markets Act to get involved and make the scheme align with their own plans, delaying it again to 2025.

The principle of the deposit return scheme is that the polluters should pay for the cost of cleaning up the waste caused by their products.

Until now, local authorities have been spending huge amounts from the public purse to clean up litter, much of which is plastic bottles and cans.

By paying a 20p deposit on bottles and cans, which is refunded when the bottle is returned to a return point, people are incentivised to recycle.

In other countries, schemes like this have increased recycling rates to 90 per cent (in Scotland our recycling rates are around 40 per cent).

Big businesses like supermarkets and drinks manufacturers are obliged to pay a fee to a company called Circularity Scotland, which has been set up by the industry to manage the deposit return scheme.

Any place that sells plastic bottles or cans will have to also become a returns point, from which the bottles and cans will be collected by a contractor and taken to a central point to be processed.

The idea of using small businesses as returns points is that there will always be one close by, even in rural areas like Argyll and Bute.

Because of the multiple delays to the deposit returns scheme, Circularity Scotland has been forced into administration and will have to reopen when the scheme is ready to start again.

A functioning deposit return scheme could revolutionise the way we recycle and use plastic, in the same way that the carrier bag charge immediately cut the use of single use shopping bags.

It already works in many countries in Europe and across the world, it just needs to get up and running here.

If you are interested in learning more about the deposit return scheme, or the Circular Economy Bill which is currently going through Scottish Parliament and includes many more principles for a less wasteful system, you can head to our website at www.timeforchangeargyllandbute.org.