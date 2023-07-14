Thought for the Week, July 14 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

In ancient Jewish religious history, the Israelites would travel to Jerusalem to partake in Jewish religious festivals as an expression of their worship towards God.

The city of Jerusalem was perched high on a hill and as the worshippers travelled there, they would traditionally sing ‘Songs of Ascent’ while climbing the road into the city.

One such Psalm states: “I lift my eyes to the hills; where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the maker of heaven and earth”. Ps 121 v 1-2 (NIV).

On their approach to Jerusalem, the pilgrims declared, “I lift my eyes to the hills,” the place where God dwells. It was the worshiper’s declaration of trust and dependence upon God for help.

The pilgrims were going to meet with the Lord and offer sacrifices of praise because the Lord their God, the creator of the universe, was their singular source of help.

From the elevated place of His holy presence, God would grant assistance, deliverance, and everlasting security.

Who do you turn to or what do you rely upon in your time of need?

I have learnt in my life that directing my eyes toward God in times of need has been a great help, as it symbolizes my complete trust and reliance on him for strength.

When we say, “I lift my eyes to the hills,” we communicate a trust in God that can sustain us through every danger, hardship and challenge along life’s journey until we are safely home in God’s eternal kingdom.

I encourage you to do just that as you face your challenges in life.

Pastor Ryan Taylor, Lochgilphead Baptist Church.