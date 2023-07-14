Letters – Friday July 14 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Stamp changes

Many of your readers will have seen that postage stamps are changing.

From Tuesday August 1 the ‘everyday’ stamps showing the Queen’s head on a plain coloured background will only be valid if they have a unique barcode on the right-hand side.

From that date, using the old, non-barcoded stamps will result in a surcharge for the person you send the item to.

I encourage people to use-up any stamps they have in wallets or purses before July 31. Customers who cannot use any non-barcoded stamps before Monday July 31 will still be able to swap them for new barcoded stamps through Royal Mail’s simple and free Swap Out scheme.

Nobody should be out of pocket as a result of this change.

A leaflet with a form was delivered to every household recently, but customers can also print out a form from our website; call our customer experience team to order one; or pick one up at a local Royal Mail delivery office or Post Office.

Non-barcoded Christmas and other special stamps with pictures on continue to be valid for postage and should not be swapped.

More information can be found here: Know where your old stamps are? Royal Mail Group Ltd

Nick Landon, Chief commercial officer, Royal Mail

Flooded roads

Despite the rain I have been out and about in our local ward checking up on some complaints about road flooding and potholes in Port Charlotte, Port Wemyss and Portnahaven.

The matter of flooding on our roads leading to severe damage and reducing the life of road repairs was brought up at two recent council meetings that took place with the chief executive of Argyll and Bute and the Jura and Islay community councils that I also attended.

Clearing out culverts and making sure our drains and ditches are working correctly is essential to keeping our roads safe and in good condition.

Alastair Redman

Kintyre and the Islands councillor

FOR PRINT

The potholed surface on the road bridge in Port Charlotte, Islay. Alastair Redman is looking for more work on flooded roads on Islay, after the heavy rain of early July. NO_A28roadbridge01_23 port-charlotte