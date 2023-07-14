Leader – Friday July 14 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The generations singing in harmony in Lochgilphead earlier this month was a special moment for everyone involved.

The Forget Me Not choir, being hosted by Mid Argyll Youth Development Services (MAYDS) bringing social interaction and provoking memory through song, was visited by Lochgilphead Primary School pupils for a session of song.

Traditional Scottish songs, perhaps hitherto unknown to many of the youngsters, will rekindle fond memories for those born in the early to mid 20th century, when dance hall evenings and traditional performances were firm fixtures in the social and cultural calendar of Argyll.

The Forget Me Not choir meets every Wednesday afternoon this summer.

Another meeting of the generations, between a special pair of dedicated Gaelic music tutors and the hundreds of children whose musical education they have helped to craft, was recognised in recent weeks through voluntary awards from the King and the local authority.

Christine Johnston and Josie Campbell have dedicated many years to promoting music in the Gaelic language and their recognition befits their enormous contribution to the Mid Argyll music scene and we look forward to bringing news of Christine’s presentation in a future edition of the Squeak.