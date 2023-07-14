Is award-winning project value for money?

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Disappointed parents have raised eyebrows at the “award winning” Lochgilphead Front Green project.

The keenly anticipated £1.6million scheme was officially opened by Argyll and Bute Council in November.

A win in the Streets and Spaces Category of the Scotland Loves Local Awards quickly followed.

And last week the Advertiser reported on the gold award at the Scottish Design Awards.

But many parents are saying the same thing – for £1.6million, there is not much for children to play on.

With only two swings and very little for children under four to do, Lochgilphead families are less than impressed.

Amanda Brown owns D&D Clothing Store on Lochnell Street and is a member of Lochgilphead Community Council.

She questioned the project’s value for money. She said: “For the amount of money that has been spent, it could be better.

“A lot of the businesses were quite shocked with the end-result.

“We went to all of the meetings prior to setting everything in place. And it doesn’t look like we got half of what was promised.

“It doesn’t cater for all age groups. There isn’t really anything there for toddlers, or children under four.

“What are you supposed to do if you have a family of three? Sit the toddler on your knee while the older ones play?

“The play area is fully open at one end. Kids could run into the road. I think it should be fenced off a bit more.”

Laura McLeod, who has two children aged four and three, agreed.

She said: “I think the play park looks nice. But for the cost of the project, there could be a lot more.

“There is only one swing for older kids and one baby swing. When it’s busy there is a queue, and it gets crammed.

“The wood gets quite slippy when wet. And it could do with some picnic benches as lots of people go there to have lunch and a play.”

A Lochgilphead father of a four-year-old, Patrick Crawford, says it looks good, but there isn’t much there.

He said: “For a town the size of Lochgilphead, there could be much more. They have spent so much on it, but it is more decorative than anything.

“The wee play park in Kilmichael has more to do and caters for all age groups.

“Lochgilphead is more for older children. And there is plenty of space on the Front Green where more things could be added.”

Argyll and Bute Council said plans for the Front Green were drawn up following extensive consultation and engagement with the local community.

“We have received positive feedback from the community regarding the new improved space and the variety of experiences it now offers residents and visitors,” said a spokesperson.

“During the development of the project, we undertook a review of local play facilities available and identified a lack of play facilities for older children within Lochgilphead.

“With existing play facilities already available for young children across the town, we installed equipment for a range of ages including older children.”

They said the new Front Green had a number of benefits, including the public square, improved drainage to make the site more usable all year round, a raised ground level to minimise flooding and new cycling and walking paths in addition to the refurbished play area.

“We understand local groups are looking to fundraise for additional equipment for the play park and would welcome this approach, subject to approvals in place,” added the spokesperson.

Extensive public consultation had revealed a new play park was the community’s main priority.

What has been provided by the council is: a pyramid tower with slide, a playhouse; climbing structure, two swings, a hammock swing and climbing logs.

The new public square has been utilised for local markets and on Saturday August 5, Lochgilphead Celtic and Pictish Festival will be held there.

Funders included: Argyll and Bute Council’s Tarbert and Lochgilphead Regeneration Fund, The Scottish Government’s Cycling, Walking and Safer Routes (CWSR), Town Centre Funds, Lochgilphead Phoenix Project and the Co-operative Local Community Fund.