Hometown glory adds fuel to ultra run

A pair of Mid Argyll colleagues took the Roman road last month when they competed in the Hadrian’s Wall Ultramarathon.

Pete Creech and Oly Hemmings from Ford, who run the Heart of Argyll Wildlife Centre in Knapdale, took on and completed the 70-mile The Wall Ultramarathon between Carlisle and Newcastle – the finishing post being Oly’s home city.

Following the route of Hadrian’s Wall – construction of which began in 122 AD and which is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site – the event attracted more than 500 runners, who had a maximum of 26 hours to complete the feat.

The pair finished the run in 20 hours 42 minutes.

Speaking after the event, Oly felt that running together had helped them both to battle through the low points.

She said: “Pete’s wife Sue and my brother Duncan acted as crew for the event, which was vital in the latter stages, particularly when fatigue, cold and darkness started to take their toll.

“I am originally from Newcastle and this ultramarathon has been an ambition for a number of years.

“Training began in January and involved long runs held over weekends and a lot of shorter runs to top up overall fitness.

“A future ambition is taking on an ultramarathon that involves more trail than road running.

“We both ran the Kintyre Ultramarathon in May and thoroughly enjoyed the challenge.”