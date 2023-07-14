Go-ahead for men’s Lochfyneside shed

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A men’s shed building to be set up in a Lochfyneside park has been granted planning permission in principle by council chiefs.

The site at Heron Park in Strachur is earmarked to house the proposed new building, which is a community space for men to meet and hold conversations.

No representations, positive or negative, were received from the public concerning the application by the Strachur Community Men’s Shed group.

A planning officer for the local authority remarked in a handling report that the community facility would cause “no significant harm” to the amenity value of the land, which is only used for dog walking.

The officer said: “The proposed building will be sited within the land adjacent to the existing car park.

“The building will be approximately 12 metres by 10 metres.

“No design or materials were submitted with the application therefore conditions have been attached to this report.

“The new building is intended to have a number of rooms including kitchen, WC area and a storage building to the rear. This application is for the purpose of maximising and supporting the local community and its wellbeing.

“The proposal relates to a community facility on existing open space and it does not compromise any existing sporting potential, even though there was a previous permission for multipurpose sports field/pavilion, and later a permission for an all weather play area which has been constructed.

“A community building was later approved in 2016, which was assessed as being suitable as ‘a new sports pitch and pavilion was constructed at Strachurmore Sports Centre some 0.8 kilometres southeast of the application site during 2012, and this land was set aside for a play park, but was rendered unusable given its boggy nature’.

“It is considered that there is no significant harm to the amenity value given the land is not maintained or used for anything other than dog walking.

“The proposal is a community facility which is a use supported by the policy.

“This small community hub ‘men’s shed’ building and improvements to the car park with associated landscaping and planting will enhance the immediate area.

“It is therefore considered that the proposed men’s shed is supported in principle.”