Full-time post office en route to town

A full-time, permanent post office is to open next month in Inveraray.

To be based at the Day-Today newsagents in the town’s 6 Main Street West, the long-desired service returns to the town, to run every day from 9am to 8pm.

The full-time post office provision will replace the temporary part-time service operating out of Dalmally Road in the town, which itself ends on Thursday August 10.

The replacement full-time service is due to begin on Wednesday August 16 at 1pm.

For the six-day period in between, post office services will be available at Furnace Post Office, and at the Lochawe Post Office, in Lochawe Stores, Dalmally.

The previous full-time branch in Inveraray closed in April 2020 after the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for post office use.

The post office’s new location will have a wide door and level access at the entrance, while inside there will be a hearing loop and wheelchair space.

Some of the services to be provided alongside traditional first- and second-class post are pre-ordered travel currency collections, mobile phone top-ups and meter key recharging, and home shopping returns.

Scott Hamilton, Post Office’s network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to

restore a full-time post office service to Inveraray.

“We are very grateful to the postmaster for Tarbert for providing this temporary, part-time, mobile post office service to the community for the past three years to maintain a service.”

Meanwhile, the Post Office has launched a consultation on postofficeviews.co.uk – branch quote 224858 – to hear the thoughts of the Inveraray community on plans for the returning full-time postal service there.

A spokesperson for Inveraray Community Council posted: “Whilst the decision has already been made to reopen this branch, we would still like the Inveraray public’s views on exterior access and interior mobility at the new location.

“We welcome feedback that can help inform our plans.”

One commenter online said: “Access into the shop will be better than up the steps of a van. I applaud Day Today for taking on the services, and hope it will be a success.”

The consultation closes on Wednesday August 2.

Submissions can also be made by email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to

Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, by telephone on 03452 66 01 15, or textphone on 03457 22 33 55.