Councillor’s column: Alastair Redman – July 14 2023

HPMAs

Recently the government rebranded its controversial Highly Protected Marine Areas proposals.

Although the SNP postponed their fishing ban plans, they still remain committed to the principle of shutting off 10 per cent of Scottish waters from fishing activity.

Fishermen and our coastal communities overwhelmingly opposed the proposals, yet the Scottish Government seem intent on ploughing ahead anyway.

We must stand up for rural communities against attempts to destroy our rural and coastal communities.

Welcome investment in Tarbert

In my role as policy lead for Economic Growth and Communities Argyll and Bute Council I have worked with the council to approved a development plan that paves the way to a dedicated Heritage Regeneration Scheme for Tarbert.

The scheme will see historic buildings restored, traditional skills training and potential housing opportunities explored.

We’re excited to hear more about how Tarbert will benefit from a dedicated regeneration scheme.

By endorsing the match funding of an additional £60,000, we can now develop detailed plans of how to deliver regeneration over a five-year period.

We have seen first-hand how other areas across Argyll and Bute have benefitted from similar regeneration schemes.

By investing in the key projects, properties take on new leases of life providing business and accommodation opportunities that prompt further investment to the local economy. I look forward to plans progressing.

More ferries problems

The SNP have sheepishly slipped out bad news after Holyrood broke up for the summer as they revealed that the two ferries being built at Ferguson Marine have been delayed again as well as increasing in price.

The Glen Sannox was meant to be finished in 2019 but will now not set sail until at least spring next year.

And the cost of constructing them has increased by £20 million meaning their price tag is £358.5m, a huge rise on their initial cost of £97m.

The Glen Sannox was originally rescheduled to be ready for autumn 2023 but this has been moved back by six months.

The SNP’s ferries’ scandal continues to haemorrhage taxpayers’ money at a bewildering rate, while betrayed islanders are kept waiting for lifeline vessels that are already six years late.

Chief executive visit to Islay and Jura

I was very happy to join the Chief Executive of Argyll and Bute Council at two meetings recently. One was on Jura and the other in Bowmore. We were joined Community Councillors from both islands. Important matters such as ferries and local roads conditions were all raised.