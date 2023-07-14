Church conversion forges ahead

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A plan for a former church building in Mid Argyll to be converted into living accommodation has been given the go-ahead by council chiefs.

Rory McPherson’s proposal will see the former Minard Free Church, which closed its doors in 2016, become a home, despite concerns over what the changes would mean for the roof.

No representations, positive or negative, were received by Argyll and Bute Council’s planning officers from the public, and no statutory consultees expressed any concerns.

A planning officer said in a handling report: “The church is a single, open, full length hall to be developed by including a mezzanine, void space and a first floor bedroom to supplement the three on the ground floor.

“A shower room and extensive storage also serve the upstairs bedroom.

“The void will be above the main habitable ground floor area.

“There will be a kitchen, study, utility room, ensuite and general bathroom and shower room and an entrance hall downstairs.

“This proposal necessitates the formation of a large gable on the front elevation (to serve the bedroom) as well as a series of rooflights on both front and rear pitch.

“These additions are necessitated by the proposed ground floor arrangements, the void upstairs and the mezzanine.

“Apart from this fenestration, the outside of the building will remain generally as existing with repairs where required to stonework and roof slates.”

The officer added: “There is concern that the proposed works would involve complete removal of the roof in order to put new attic trusses in and therefore affect the exterior. That would be a material planning consideration.

“The concern is not however about the value of the roof beams themselves.

“Should the roof be removed and reinstated the existing slates must be salvaged and re-used, and that the ridge height and pitch would not be altered in order to accommodate upstairs accommodation.

“A condition would be attached to any approval in this regard.

“Additionally, method statements outlining how the works will be conducted would be required in advance of any commencement of works if so approved.”