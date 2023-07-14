Choirs unite for summer sing-song

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Mid Argyll choir for people suffering with dementia was blessed with a visit from a group of primary school singers.

A spokesperson for the Forget Me Not choir, which runs every Wednesday at Mid Argyll Youth Development Services (MAYDS) from 1.30pm – 3pm, welcomed Lochgilphead Primary School choir for an afternoon of singing, fun and laughter.

A spokesperson for Forget Me Not said: “On behalf of all the members of the choir we would like to thank the Lochgilphead PS pupils and teachers for walking in the rain to spend time with us.

“We all had a wonderful time and it was lovely hearing the children singing their own songs and joining in with ours.

“A thank-you to Catherine Patterson, MAYDS, and all the volunteers who come along every Wednesday to help, and to Hendrix Genetics.

“If it wasn’t for them all, the choir would not be.

“If you would like to join the choir, or know of anyone living with dementia who would like to join our family, they do not need to be the best singer, but simply have a passion for music and singing.

“There is no better feeling than having a good old singalong surrounded by loving people, because where the memory fails, the music breathes life.

“Everyone has had a wonderful time, and hopefully it is something we can continue after the summer break.”