Beautiful Sunday for youngsters’ golf

Tarbert Golf Club held its annual Junior Championship and Fun Day in glorious conditions on Sunday.

A group of 12 young players gathered in sunshine to participate in three different competitions.

Scoring was excellent in the nine-hole championship competition, with net winner Aiden McBride playing to his handicap, with a net score of 33.

Club champion Connor McCrae excelled, with a fabulous gross 36.

Group two winner Erin Smyth recorded a steady 23 across three holes played, and group one’s winner, Xander Watson, won the distance competition over 20 strokes.

A new prize this year was the coaches’ prize for the most improved golfer, which was unanimously awarded to Archie Preston.

This year’s competition was sponsored by the Loch Fyne Gallery.

A club spokesperson said: “This is the third year that the Loch Fyne Gallery has sponsored the Juniors, providing prizes, food and goodies for all.

“The club would like to record its thanks to Lesley at Loch Fyne Gallery for her continued support.

“Many thanks also to the coaches for keeping the scores and to Georgie for her sterling work in the kitchen.”