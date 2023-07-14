A pilgrimage and more: Kenny’s 500 miles for charity

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A disciple of the walking trial, Tarbert’s Kenny MacNab has seen his fair share of pain in the name of fundraising gain.

From shin splints on the Kintyre Way, to the exertions of following the Great Wall of China, to name but two past glories.

And on the 800-kilmotre, 500-mile Camino de Santiago, simply putting one foot in front of the other proved the biggest challenge of all for the North Kintyre man.

However, even the Iberian heat, crippling blisters and the regular anxiety of a language barrier were not going to stop the deupty lord-lieutenant of Argyll and Bute from raising almost £5,500 for charity Parkinson’s UK.

Translating from Spanish as the Way of St James, it begins in the French Basque settlement of Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port and takes a long and winding but, thankfully, well-marked road – to the holy Christian city of Santiago de Compostela, in the region of Galicia, which borders Portugal.

In the cathedral there, the remains of St James, patron saint of Spain and one of Jesus’ apostles, are said to lie.

Kenny explained why the route he took, known as the ‘Camino Frances’ or French Trail, with the aim of raising money for charity, was so special.

“I was supposed to do it in 2020 and obviously with lockdown it was postponed, so I took it on in October into November last year, a 30-odd-day hike.

“The walks were on the shorter side each day, but with more climbing. People I met along the way started to give up with injuries.

“I had a blister on the bottom of my foot during day two and you are constantly trying to walk on your other foot to take the pressure of your sore one, but I got the head down on day three and walked through it.

“I have walked the Annapurna Circuit in Pakistan, along the Great Wall of China for the Fishermen’s Mission and the Kintyre Way both ways back to back. The Camino, though, is by far the best walking trail I have done.

“There were some amazing towns in northern Spain which I visited that I had never heard of, places I really wanted to stay and see more of, but I couldn’t as I was working towards a schedule.

“Galicia is near the Atlantic and has weather more like ours, especially at that time of year. Luckily with my schedule I managed to spend a couple of days in Santiago de Compostela before returning home.

Kenny had some apt words of advice for would-be Camino travellers.

He said: “Learn some Spanish before you go. I had a wee bit, but a young English girl from Darlington who I often found myself in the same group as, leaving from the same place on different days, had great Spanish. She was my interpreter on different days.

“Everyone is so friendly. I don’t think I heard a nasty word said the whole time I was there. There were lots of nationalities on the trial, from Americans, South Koreans, Irish, French and Spanish, all going at different speeds and all doing it for their different reasons.

“Many people who learned about the fundraising were generous too. One American I met heard about why I was walking the trail and donated £200 to my cause.”

Kenny described what was so special but unexpected about the Camino.

He explained: “It sounds obvious but there were so many churches and cathedrals on the route, small churches, beautiful old abandoned buildings and big cathedrals.

“I am glad to have the stamps on my Camino ‘passport’ to prove I have been to all the checkpoints. The best part of the Camino was the people. Most were on pilgrimages but my own motivation was part pilgrimage, part fundraising.

“I am grateful to everyone who donated and helped my total reach £5,429 for a great charity.”

Greeted by a stunning cloud inversion on the arable slopes of Northern Spain. NO_A28camino01_23 kenny-macnab

Kenny at the beginning of his Camino Frances in Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Porte, France. NO_A28camino02_23 kenny-macnab

Dramatic weather and landscapes on the Camino Frances. NO_A28camino03_23 kenny-macnab

Kenny on the Camino Frances. NO_A28camino04_23 kenny-macnab

Kenny in front of the Santiago de Compostela Cathedral. NO_A28camino05_23 kenny-macnab

A stunning sunrise and cloud inversion greets Kenny and fellow hikers early one morning. NO_A28camino06_23 kenny-macnab

Kenny felt welcomed in towns and villages as a Camino walker NO_A28camino07_23 kenny-macnab

Sighting snowcapped Pyrenean peaks as Kenny crosses the border from France into Spain. NO_A28camino08_23 kenny-macnab