Sports centre stretches opening hours

The Mid Argyll Sports Centre is taking a more flexible approach to help those in the region get fit, by expanding its opening hours from Monday July 10.

Saying it is responding to a growing demand from, and the more varied schedules of, Mid Argyll folk in trying to keep people fit in the community, Argyll and Bute Council’s activity branch liveArgyll has decided to extend the operating hours of the Lochgilphead Joint Campus-based facility, which has also recently been upgraded with Technogym cardio vascular equipment.

The new opening hours are: Monday to Wednesday, 7am – 12pm and 1pm – 9pm; Thursday and Friday, 3pm-9pm; and Saturday and Sunday from 9am-1pm.

A liveArgyll spokesperson said: “These extended hours allow individuals to make the most of their day, accommodating both early birds and those who prefer to exercise later in the evening, so that whether you are a dedicated gymgoer, or simply looking to participate in one of the fitness classes available, the Mid Argyll Sports Centre will be ready to welcome you during these expanded operating hours.

“These extended hours will create additional opportunities for families, working professionals, and individuals with varied schedules, to engage in exercise and pursue an active lifestyle.”

The Mid Argyll sports centre, located at Lochgilphead Joint Campus, began extending its opening hours from Monday July 10.