Police files – Friday July 14 2023

Drug driving

A 39-year-old man was arrested when police found a quantity of herbal matter was found in his vehicle.

The incident took place at 8.50pm on Tuesday July 4, on Lorne Street, Lochgilphead.

Officers on patrol stopped a blue Ford Galaxy. The driver allegedly smelt of cannabis, leading to a search of him and the vehicle under the Misuse of Drugs Act and a drug wipe for the driver, which he allegedly failed.

The driver was subsequently arrested for both offences and evidential blood samples have been obtained.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal pending results of the samples.

Housebreaking

Police are appealing for witnesses following a break in at Glenegedale Guest House, on the A846, Islay which took place between 12.30pm and 2pm on Thursday July 6.

A door and carpet were damaged within.

Police are investigating and any witness or anyone with any information should contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB00560723.