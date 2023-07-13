Junior events at Argyll’s Highland Games

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Highland Games in Argyll and Bute are under way.

With Helensburgh and Luss already held, there are several more to come, starting with Morvern on Saturday July 15, Inveraray on Tuesday July 18, followed by Mull on July 20.

On Saturday July 22 there are two games, with Taynuilt and Southend in Kintyre both holding events. For the first time, Southend will be in the afternoon rather than the evening.

Later in the summer, the Argyllshire Gathering (Oban Games) will be held on Thursday August 24.

Three of the above mentioned Games – Inveraray, Mull and Oban – are affiliated to the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association and have dedicated events for junior boys and girls.

The age qualification is 11 years up to 15 years and the events are 90 metres, 600 metres, high jump, long jump and shot putt.

Generous prize money is on offer and annual trophies will be awarded to the boy and girl accumulating the most points over the three games.

Also included at Inveraray, Mull and Oban are running and jumping events for athletes 16 years and over who are resident or born in Argyll.

One young Argyll athlete has already impressed, making his debut for the season at Luss Games.

Seventeen-year-old Andrew Nicol from Inveraray made his mark in the open jumping events at Luss, winning the high jump, finishing second in the triple jump and third in the long jump. Andrew is now looking forward to his local games at Inveraray on July 18.