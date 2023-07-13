From our Files – Friday July 14 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday July 12 2013

Inveraray pier falling to “rack and ruin”

People in Inveraray have this week rejected claims that locals have been vandalising the burgh’s pier, stating the owner has allowed it to fall to ‘rack and ruin’.

Archie McArthur, owner of the pier, this week told the Advertiser that he has closed it off to locals and visitors after what he described as years of vandalism.

Stating he had spent £3,000 repairing damage caused by vandals in the last year, Mr

McArthur said: “These people have been so aggressive in vandalising the pier.

“It is a minority of people but unfortunately these people have ruined a perfectly good

focal point in the town for everyone else.’

But Garret Corner, of Inveraray Community Council, said he was not aware of any

vandalism problem within the Royal Burgh.

“This is probably not vandalism but age and non maintenance,’ he said. “I cannot say categorically that the pier has not been vandalised but I would think if it had been it would be accidental damage.

“The handrails move so I would have thought if something had come off it was because someone had just leant on it.”

He added: “If you take on a national asset like that you can’t just let it go to rack and

ruin. He bought it so it is his responsibility to maintain it.

“If he is not willing to do that he should pass it on to someone who is in whatever means he sees fit, whether that is selling it or giving it away.

“He now needs to take action so we do not end up like St Catherine’s over the water.”

Mr McArthur who bought the pier in 2005, has confirmed he has not yet decided what he will do with the pier but is open to having discussions with members of the community who have expressed desire to repair and maintain it for the overall use of

the community.

The Argyll businessman said any offer to buy the pier must be “realistic”.

“If someone came up with a realistic option I would consider it but it must be

constructive and positive,” he said.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday July 11 2003

Mandy’s back home after lifetime experience in Peru



Lochgilphead woman Mandy Graham has just returned home from Peru after the

experience of a lifetime.

Mandy was in Peru for five months working and living in a house for sick, destitute

children.

The 24-year-old explained: “In Peru you have to pay for everything – healthcare and medicine. Extremely poor people couldn’t afford it; they came and got healthcare in this house.”

She originally planned to stay for four months, but enjoyed it so much she stayed an extra month. Mandy said it was hard work but it was very rewarding.

She said: “The kids never got love and attention from anybody.

“They just loved the volunteers. It was really rewarding. I would advise it to everybody. It just makes you appreciate things more when you come back.”

Some of the children were in the house for years, and never saw their families as they

lived too far away.

The children suffered from a range of illnesses including cancer and leukaemia.

Others suffered from congenital abnormalities such as having one leg shorter than the other. Some of the children would go to the house to receive an operation and then go home after a few months.

Mandy’s training as an auxiliary nurse helped her in Peru.

Her duties included helping the nurses looking after the younger children, getting them washed and changed, helping the teacher with some of the school work, playing with the children and generally just loving them.

She even taught the older ones a bit of English.

In Peru they speak Spanish and when Mandy arrived she had a very limited grasp of the language.

However, she said she had no choice but to learn, as nobody spoke English. She said it was amazing how quickly she picked it up whilst out there and when she arrived at New York’s airport on her way home she kept breaking into Spanish.

The house is run by a Dr Lazard from America. Fundraising takes place in the US to

help pay for it.

Mandy said that Peru was a beautiful country, but it was also a very poor country.

She had to raise money to go out there and £1,000 of it was raised in Mid Argyll. She would like to say a big thank you to everybody who helped and supported her.

Mandy now lives in Glasgow and works in the Victoria Infirmary.

She was brought up in Lochgilphead and is the daughter of Archie and Ann Graham.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday July 8 1983

Rugby boys win row

Last Saturday’s Rowing Marathon organised by the Argyll and Bute Hospital in aid of

a holiday fund for the psychiatrically disabled raised £282.87 for the fund.

Eleven teams were forward for the event which began at Ardrishaig at 9 am with competitors battling their way to Tarbert.

Crews arrived back at Ardrishaig on the return journey between 4pm and 5pm.

During Saturday afternoon Ardrishaig Green was the venue for a variety of stalls and

entertainments as the spectators awaited the finish of the race.

Winners of the marathon were the Mid Argyll Rugby Club with Ardfern Sea School

second and a crew from Kilmartin in third place.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday July 9 1963

School cook retires

On Friday, June 24, at Kilberry Primary School concert, tribute was paid to Mrs E.

MacPhail retiring from the position of school cook and cleaner after 30 years service.

On behalf of present and former pupils, parents, teachers and many friends and well-

wishers in the community, Mark Leadbeater handed over a handbag containing £105.

Mrs MacPhail thanked all those who had contributed, and Miss Aitken wished her a

long and happy retirement.

The evening’s entertainment ranged from a slightly curtailed version of James and

the Giant Peach to a repeat of the recorder pieces entered in the Kintyre Music Festival, where Jacqueline Stewart had gained a third place.

The final two songs with recorder and guitar accompaniment had been part of the end of term service in Kilberry Church on Sunday, June 19, when the theme had been Christian Aid.

The money collected at the concert, amounting to £19, has been added to the church

collection for Christian aid.

Thirty-nine years’ teaching in Jura: the retiral of Mrs Kathleen McKenzie

Mrs Kathleen McKenzie retires this week after 41 years’ teaching service with Argyll

County Council, 39 of which were given to Jura.

Her first Jura school was Knockcrome and from there she went to Ardfern, New

Brosdale and then to Small Isles School, Craighouse.

It is from Small Isles School that she now retires; the others are no longer used as schools.

Mrs McKenzie has all her life been a great favourite with her scholars and many former pupils will look back with nostalgia on the years spent under her tuition.

They will also remember with pleasure and gratitude the high standard of life and conduct which she has at all times set them by personal example.

Mrs McKenzie, who is a native of Lybster, Caithness, is the widow of the late Mr William McKenzie, who had been registrar and clerk to the district council as well as

holding other civil offices in Jura.