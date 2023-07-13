Celebrating 25 years supporting unpaid carers across MAKI

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

You may have heard of Dochas Carers Centre in Lochgilphead but what does it actually do?

Manager Julie Sinclair explains: “We understand and value the time, kindness and commitment that unpaid carers give to people they care for.

“By supporting unpaid carers, we want to reduce the impact that caring responsibilities

bring which helps to maintain caring arrangements.”

One carer said recently, when asked about what her hopes for the future were: “That enough help is available to leave me able to contribute more effectively to making my life more fulfilled.”

When an unpaid carer registers with Dochas experienced support staff will talk with them about the caring role they have; what is working well, where there might be some challenges and what they need that will help to sustain them in their caring role.

This might be access to information, advice, regular support, groups, counselling, breaks from care, carers lunches, befriending, access to funding and much more.

“We take time to understand the individual needs of each carer we meet to ensure

that the support they get from us is tailormade to them,” said Julie.

Another carer stated: “It is hard looking after my husband.

“It’s hard to find the time and energy to cope with house repairs, garden, dog, paperwork, shopping – and trying to get a few hours of ‘me time’ once in a while.”

The carer said that certain aid was helping to sustain her and her cared-for person.

“Home carers three times a week, the district nurse, the dementia team and Dochas’ Time 4 Me service,” she said.

Other unpaid carers, when asked what has helped them in their caring role, provided the following statements:

“Dochas offers shelter.”

“Knowing Dochas is there to ask for help if needed.”

“Dochas is always at the end of a phone.”

“I especially look forward to monthly lunches; being able to chat to other carers, see how they manage and pick up hints as to what works in different situations.”

“Please contact Dochas, we want to get the word out about what we do and would welcome your questions and queries,” said Julie

“We know we are well supported by the community and appreciate the donations and fundraising that you all do to help us to continue our work.”

You are invited to the 25 years of Dochas celebration in the marquee at Tarbert Harbour on August 9 between 11.30 and 3.30pm.

Carers old and new, staff, volunteers, supporters will all be there.

There will be information available on the day about Dochas; there will be music, refreshments, a light buffet lunch, a cake, singing from the dementia choir, art work from carers and more.

If you can’t make it to Tarbert on August 9 you can still view the carers art work at the following venues and dates:

Campbeltown – July 17 to July 28 at the Campbelltown library

Islay – July 25 at the Craigard Kitchen, Ballygrant ,

Lochgilphead – throughout August at the Dochas Carers Centre in Campbell Street.

“Thank you for helping us care.”

Contact Julie Sinclair, manager at the Dochas Carers Centre, 50 Campbell Street, Lochgilphead, Argyll PA31 8JU; enquiries@dochas.scot;dochas.scot. Scottish Charity SCIO N0. SCO29821. Phone number: 01546 600 022