Announcements July 14, 2023

DEATHS

CAMPBELL – Suddenly but peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow on June 29, 2023, Mary Templeton Muir, in her 94th year, Kilmaree Cottage, Kilkerran Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Alexander Campbell, much loved mum of Kenneth and Ewen, mother-in-law of Nannette and Deborah, loving granny of Scott, Kenneth, Michael and Emma, great-granny of Alexander, Robert, Kelvin, Reilly, Orion and Kyrah and a much loved sister, aunt and great-aunt.

CRAWFORD – Marion McLean. Passed away peacefully on June 23, 2023, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Jamie, loving sister of Mary and much loved mum of Jamie, Angus and their families. She will be very sadly missed. Funeral service at Lochgilphead Parish Church on Monday, July 24 at 11:30am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, for Dementia UK.

HERD – Suddenly on July 4, 2023, Mrs Flora Herd, née MacLeod, in her 89th year, of Linicro, 23 Dun Mor Avenue, Lochgilphead. Beloved wife of the late Sandy Herd, and the late John Craig. Much loved and loving mother of Matthew, Sandra and Fiona, respected mother-in-law. Cherished Granny of Christopher, Emily and Thomas, and proud great-granny of Olivia Iona. A dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin to all the extended family. Funeral service was held in Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Wednesday, July 12 2023, followed by interment at Achnabreac Cemetery. Sadly missed.

MACARTHUR – On July 6, 2023, peacefully at Campbeltown Hospital, Donnie MacArthur in his 94th year, beloved husband of the late Anne MacArthur née MacDonald and much loved father of Caroline and Helen, dear grandpa of Ian and Libby and great grandpa of Liam. Funeral service at Kilcalmonell Parish Church Clachan, on Tuesday, July 18 at 12noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Mairi Semple Fund and the Sunshine Ward at Campbeltown Hospital.

MCLELLAN – Suddenly but peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on July 4, 2023,William McKerral McLellan (Willie), in his 78th year, 1 Drumore Cottages, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Mary, a loving and much loved dad of Fiona, Moira, Billy, Innes and Christopher, loved and respected father-in-law to Stanley and Anne, a very special kind, fun and loving Poppy of Morgan, Millar, Josh, Keryn and Scott and a dear brother, uncle and friend to many.

REID – Suddenly but peacefully at home, Thornhill, Dalintober, Campbeltown, on July 6, 2023, Mary Cochrane Millar (Moira), in her 87th year, dearly beloved wife of the late John Reid, much loved mum of Iain and Mary, mother-in-law of Claire, loving granny of Cameron, Anthony, Lily and Owen and a loving sister and aunt.

STRICKLAND – Iain Strickland formerly of Ardrishaig. Peacefully after a long illness, at home, Abernyte, Perthshire. Beloved husband of Esther and dearest father and grandfather. Church service to be held on Tuesday, July 18 at 1.00 p.m., Abernyte parish church. Donations to MS Centre Mid Argyll.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MACIVER – John, Stuart and their families would like to thank all family, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss of Sheena. Special thanks are extended to Rev Robert MacLeod for his personal and uplifting service; to Donald Macdonald for professional arrangements; to Morna for the beautiful floral arrangements and to the Grey Gull for fine purvey. Thanks also to all members of staff at Mid Argyll Community Hospital, Lorn and Islands Hospital, Forefaulds Nursing Home, Hairmyres Hospital and Christine Brown of Christine’s Personal Services for all their love and care given to Sheena. Finally, our thanks to all who attended at church and graveside to pay their respects. Your kindness and support was greatly appreciated. The retrial collection realised £370 for Capability Scotland.

KUEBLER – Alex and Anne would like to thank the following people after the sudden and sad loss of Louise: the first responders for their prompt attention, the Campbeltown ambulance crew and the Scottish Air Ambulance crew, all the staff, nurses and doctors at Campbeltown Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow, Billy and Senga for their unending support, Hayley at the Stemery for her beautiful flowers, the Reverend Maggie McArthur for a fitting tribute to Louise in Cardross Crematorium, Cardross Golf Club for their excellent catering, TA Blair for funeral arrangements and to all friends, relatives and neighbours for their expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers. A retiral collection held in the crematorium raised a total of £595 in aid of the Scottish Air Ambulance charity.

STEWART – Christine would like to thank all family and friends from Kintyre and Tighnabruaich for the love and support received after the passing of her husband William Stewart. A massive thanks also to Dr Cornfield, Jamie Omay and all at the Muasdale Surgery and the Kintyre Medical Group for the care given to William. Thanks to Kenny and team at T.A Blair’s and a special thanks to Sylvia and Keith for all their love and support during this difficult time. Lastly a huge thank you to the Scottish Air Ambulance for their amazing efforts.

IN MEMORIAMS

KERR – In loving memory of our Dad and Grampa, John, who passed away July 13, 2020.

Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

– Iona, John, Paul, Peter, John, Feuna and George xx

KEYTE – Precious memories of my brother Stuart who died July 19, 2020.

Always in my mind

Forever in my heart.

– Campbell.

MACMILLAN – In loving memory of my wife Fiona, mum, granny and GG who passed away on July 15, 2017.

It’s hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember.

Loved and missed every day.

– John and family

MCGOUGAN – In loving memory of Nan McGougan, passed away July 18, 2022.

Forever in our hearts

Sadly missed by all.

TAYLOR – In loving memory of my dear mum, Jane Brown Bell, died July 14, 1985.

Your presence we miss

Your memory we treasure

Loving you always

Forgetting you never.

– Your loving daughter Norma, Jim and family.

WHELTON – In loving memory of my beloved mother, Agnes Morrison McEachran Stewart (Nana), who died July 14, 1996.

Along the road of memories that leads me back to you

Are thoughts of us together

And the happy times we knew

And every day that passes I seem to find a way

To wander back to meet you

On the road to yesterday.

Sadly missed.

– Johnnie.