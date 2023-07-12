Support an air ambulance with your name

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) is inviting supporters to fly symbolically with its frontline crews on every life-saving mission by sponsoring their own name on the aircraft.

To mark its 10th anniversary, SCAA is offering a “one-off” opportunity for people to see their own name – or that of a loved one – featured within the SCAA lettering emblazoned across each side of both its Helimed 76 and Helimed 79 helicopters.

For a year, beginning this autumn, every time the rotors turn in response to an emergency anywhere in Scotland, the support of thousands will be at SCAA’s side.

Alex Gregg, SCAA’s digital marketing and communications manager, explained that the Make Your Mark campaign had already taken off with tremendous results.

“SCAA’s amazing supporters are already stepping forward in their hundreds to add their name – and their donation – to our campaign,” he said.

“For a minimum donation of £20, people can secure a place for a name on our two helicopter air ambulances based at Perth and Aberdeen. Then, every time our crews are called out, people will know they’re with us – every step of the way.”

SCAA marked its 10th anniversary on May 22 this year and throughout 2023 events and campaigns are being staged to commemorate the milestone.

Since launch, SCAA has responded to more than 5,000 call outs to serious illness and injury across the whole of Scotland and its many islands.

Over £50 million has been raised during that time by the public to keep the life-saving service in the air and, with costs around £6 million each year, the need for funding continues.

“People in every community throughout Scotland have proved their support for SCAA time and time again,” said Mr Gregg.

“With no government funding, SCAA relies on this amazing generosity to ensure we are there to save and improve lives when people need us most.

“Make Your Mark allows us to give supporters something in return – their name on the helicopters – and our heartfelt thanks for their continued generosity.

“SCAA is the People’s Helicopter – funded by the people of Scotland, for the people of Scotland,” he added, “and through this initiative the people of Scotland will figuratively fly with us as we carry out our vital service.”

To secure your place on SCAA’s helicopters, apply online at www.scaa.org.uk/donate-10 or call 0300 123 1111 and pledge your donation.