Exhibition puts photographers in view

Bill Baillie, left, and Sarah Morton, whose photo exhibition is in the Archway Gallery in Lochgilphead until Monday July 17.

This weekend is Mid Argyll photography fans’ last chance to see the Argyll Layers and Hidden Beaches exhibition, located in Lochgilphead’s Archway Gallery.

Situated on Union Street in the town, it is home to an exhibition of photography from Argyll-based artists Sarah Morton and Bill Baillie.

Argyll Layers and Hidden Beaches wraps up on Monday July 17.

A seabird scene – but where have they been? The Argyll Layers and Hidden Beaches exhibition aims to showcase secret spots of natural wonder in the county.

 