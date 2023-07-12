Exhibition puts photographers in view
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
This weekend is Mid Argyll photography fans’ last chance to see the Argyll Layers and Hidden Beaches exhibition, located in Lochgilphead’s Archway Gallery.
Situated on Union Street in the town, it is home to an exhibition of photography from Argyll-based artists Sarah Morton and Bill Baillie.
Argyll Layers and Hidden Beaches wraps up on Monday July 17.