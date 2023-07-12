Dalmally farmer appointed new Scottish agritourism destination leader

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Eight new destination leaders have been appointed by sector body, Scottish Agritourism.

Fiona MacLennan, Glenorchy Farm, Dalmally, has been appointed to represent the Argyll area. She joins eight existing destination leaders and the seven new ones.

Destination Leaders within Scottish Agritourism provide local support and representation for members, help to develop agritourism throughout Scotland and bolster the organisation’s overall growth and development. Destination Leaders take up the position on a voluntary basis for two years.

Following service as a destination leader, Scottish Agritourism members also have an opportunity to join the Scottish Agritourism board of directors or on the National Strategy Implementation Board. Former Argyll destination leader, Kay Wilson, is now a Scottish Agritourism director.

Sixteen Scottish Agritourism destination leaders throughout Scotland allows one for each regional area. The new appointments replace seven members stepping down from the role after two years. Eight current destination leaders will remain in the position for a further 12 months to retain experience and consistency.

The incoming group was announced by Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and the Islands, Mairi Gougeon, at the Royal Highland Show and the new group came together last week at Balkello Farm, north of Dundee, to meet each other and the Scottish Agritourism board of directors, and undertake a leadership induction and training day.

Scottish Agritourism sector leader, Caroline Millar, said: “On behalf of the Scottish Agritourism Board, a sincere thank you goes to the destination leaders stepping down from their roles today and also to those staying on to serve for a further year. I would like to extend a huge welcome to our new destination leaders and I look forward to working closely with them all in the next 24 months.

“Destination leaders are an important part of our sector leadership and are a massive support to the organisation as we work to grow agritourism in every part of rural Scotland. The agritourism sector in Scotland is a key contributor to the rural economy and in the coming months we will continue to deliver on our national strategy implementation plan to grow the sector and the opportunities it offers to farms, crofts and estates. I’m delighted to have such a powerful group of board members and destination leaders supporting us to do so.”

The national sector body for agritourism, Scottish Agritourism, has gone from strength to strength in recent months and now counts 470 individuals, from 260 businesses as members, all working together for sector growth.