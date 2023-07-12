Call for rural communities to give views on rising cost of living
The Scottish Affairs Committee is calling for people living in rural and remote parts of Scotland to share their experiences of the rising cost of living.
The cross-party committee of MPs wants to hear about people’s personal experiences in a new survey to inform its inquiry into the impact of the rising cost of living on Scotland’s rural communities.
The MPs want to hear about how rising prices have affected people in Scotland’s more isolated communities, with questions focusing on the affordability of food, energy and transport.
To take part complete the short survey, closing at 5pm on Sunday July 16: forms.office.com/e/KKKWmSGyCL.