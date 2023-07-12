Busy time for Islay lifeboat

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Islay RNLI lifeboat crews have dealt with wave after wave of callouts so far this summer – with two more over the weekend.

After three launches during the previous week, they were tasked by HM Coastguard in the early hours of Saturday July 8, to help a yacht without power.

It had a damaged main sail and was three miles off the south coast of Islay.

Arriving on scene, the yacht had managed to navigate towards Port Ellen and so the lifeboat was on hand to assist and escort it into the village pontoon, before the lifeboat returned to Port Askaig, ready for service again by 12.10am.

On Sunday afternoon the lifeboat was requested to launch to a paddleboarder in distress off Kilberry Bay.

Islay’s all-weather lifeboat launched with six lifeboat crew on board from Port Askaig, but was stood down by 2.51pm and returned to base after a nearby vessel assisted the paddleboarder.

David MacLellan, Islay RNLI Coxswain, said: ‘It has been a particularly busy time for our volunteer crew who have been quick to respond to their pagers. I am particularly thankful to their families who have had disruptions to the start of their summer holidays.’

He added: ‘No one ever expects to have to call the RNLI but we are always prepared to launch; 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“Seafarers should check their vessel is seaworthy and carefully plan their journey.

“Before taking to the water, check the weather forecast, wear an appropriate personal floatation device and carry a waterproofed means of calling for help, such as a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch.

“In any coastal emergency, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

“You can find lots of helpful tips and information on staying safe in the water at rnli.org/safety.”