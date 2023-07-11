Suspected drink driver found asleep behind the wheel – with engine running

The incident took place on Campbeltown Road in Tarbert.

A suspected drink driver was found asleep behind the wheel of his car – with the engine running.

Police on patrol found the motorist in a deep slumber in his red Ford Kuga at 2.30am last Sunday at the car park in Campbeltown Road, Tarbert.

Officers, believing the man to be intoxicated, asked him to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, which he refused to do, leading to his arrest.

When in police custody, it is alleged that the the 40-year-old then refused to provide his personal details. He was further charged and released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.