Suspected drink driver found asleep behind the wheel – with engine running
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
A suspected drink driver was found asleep behind the wheel of his car – with the engine running.
Police on patrol found the motorist in a deep slumber in his red Ford Kuga at 2.30am last Sunday at the car park in Campbeltown Road, Tarbert.
Officers, believing the man to be intoxicated, asked him to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, which he refused to do, leading to his arrest.
When in police custody, it is alleged that the the 40-year-old then refused to provide his personal details. He was further charged and released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.