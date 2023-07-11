Man ‘tried to drag lorry driver from cab for a fight’
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Police are appealing to the public to help them trace a man who tried to drag a lorry driver from his vehicle for a fight.
The incident is said to have taken take place within The Avenue car park in Inveraray at 5.30pm on Wednesday June 28.
The HGV driver was stationary with the engine off when the man opened the door and attempted to pull him out of the vehicle’s cab ‘to fight him’.
Police are investigating and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB03620623.