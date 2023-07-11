Inverarary Castle closed to the public to host Highland Games
Inveraray Castle will be closed to the public next Tuesday to host the Inveraray Highland Games.
Both the main building and its gardens will be shut to allow the event to take place within the castle grounds.
Visitors can look forward to a variety of field and track events, dancing, piping and heavyweight events, as well as a wide selection of Scottish food and drink.
‘Games day’ starts with a parade from the town to the games field, with the pipe band playing from 10.45am
Find out more at www.inveraray-games.co.uk