Five churches’ first worship together

The lunch held after the service for the new Dal Riada Mid Argyll congregation, comprising five churches in the region. 

Lochgilphead Church Hall was full to capacity on Sunday July 2 as the new Dalriada Mid Argyll Church of Scotland congregation enjoyed a delicious barbeque lunch.

The lunch followed the inaugural service of the newly-formed congregation which also included them sharing communion together.

Reverend David Carruthers, who conducted the inaugural service, said: “In acknowledgement of the shared inheritance that Dalriada Mid Argyll represents, the communion bread and wine were served using a selection of communion trays and glasses from each of the churches, one representative from each of the former congregations of South Knapdale; Ardrishaig; North Knapdale; Glassary, Kilmartin and Ford.

“Lochgilphead helped serve the bread and wine to a congregation of around 100 people.”

Rev Carruthers preached a sermon based on the story of the feeding of the five thousand, and afterwards, at the close of the service, a card was presented to the reverend, titled ‘To Our Minister’, wishing him well as he serves his new and more widely-spread congregation.

Those attending queued to sign an ‘I was there’ page, to be kept as part of the new congregation’s records.