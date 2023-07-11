Five churches’ first worship together

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead Church Hall was full to capacity on Sunday July 2 as the new Dalriada Mid Argyll Church of Scotland congregation enjoyed a delicious barbeque lunch.

The lunch followed the inaugural service of the newly-formed congregation which also included them sharing communion together.

Reverend David Carruthers, who conducted the inaugural service, said: “In acknowledgement of the shared inheritance that Dalriada Mid Argyll represents, the communion bread and wine were served using a selection of communion trays and glasses from each of the churches, one representative from each of the former congregations of South Knapdale; Ardrishaig; North Knapdale; Glassary, Kilmartin and Ford.

“Lochgilphead helped serve the bread and wine to a congregation of around 100 people.”

Rev Carruthers preached a sermon based on the story of the feeding of the five thousand, and afterwards, at the close of the service, a card was presented to the reverend, titled ‘To Our Minister’, wishing him well as he serves his new and more widely-spread congregation.

Those attending queued to sign an ‘I was there’ page, to be kept as part of the new congregation’s records.