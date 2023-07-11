Argyll Cèilidh Trail on the road 

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

This year’s tour by Argyll Cèilidh Trail – gets under way on July 18 with 21 concerts and events in venues across Argyll and the islands.

Six musicians in the 2023 group hail from Argyll and beyond, and following successful auditions and training are embarking on a packed four-week tour in July and August.

The tour includes performances in Inveraray, Carradale, Ardrishaig, Taynuilt, Tayvallich, Seil, Benderloch and Oban, as well as on Arran, Iona, Islay, Lismore, Tiree and Coll.

In addition, the band will play at the Mull of Kintyre Festival as well as as perform at the Edinburgh International Festival.

Argyll Cèilidh Trail is part of a nationwide network of Cèilidh Trails, for musicians aged 16-25 years performing traditional music and Gaelic song, led by Fèisean nan Gàidheal and managed by Fèis Latharna in Oban.

Fèis Latharna’s chairperson Davy Macdonald said: “We are delighted that Argyll Cèilidh Trail is back out on the road and some fantastic events are in store this summer.

“We are very proud of the musicians, who are all playing to an extremely high standard. Be sure to catch them at one of their events which are listed in full on their Facebook page and on their website.

“They are looking forward to an incredible experience, have all learned so much and each is making a tremendous contribution to the success of the Cèilidh Trail.

“We wish to thank all our funders whose support is making the tour possible.”

Argyll Cèilidh Trail is just one element of Fèis Latharna’s work which also includes Saturday music tuition classes and a week-long Easter Fèis in Oban.

Tuition on fiddle, accordion, chanter/pipes, clàrsach and guitar is available weekly on Saturdays at Glencruitten Church Centre, Oban, starting August 19. For more information go to www.feislatharna.org or call 07714 853410.