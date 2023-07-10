Man caught with cocaine after police search

Cocaine was found on the man.
A man was caught with three wraps of cocaine after being apprehended by police in Lochgilphead.

He was detained in the Stag Car Park at midnight last Saturday.

Officers on patrol stopped and searched the 24-year-old under Misuse of Drugs Act powers and discovered the class A drug.

The man, who is from the town, was given a recorded warning in relation to the incident.

Photo: Colin Davis/ Unsplash