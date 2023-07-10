Read all about it at line-up for 2023 Islay Book Festival

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Islay Book Festival committee members have been busy bees in the last few months, and are delighted to unveil their 2023 programme.

This year’s festival, including school and children’s events, will take place from September 7-10.

There will be a special evening with the Hebridean Baker, sponsored by Jura Distillery, at the Gaelic College on Friday September 8. Expect Gaelic singing, stories, recipes, a cocktail demonstration, and even a baking competition!

On Saturday, Kapka Kassabova will start the day off with an event fittingly sponsored by The Botanist around her stunning new book Elixir, which focuses on the wild plant gatherers of the valley of the Mesta in her native Bulgaria.

The next speaker, Angus Peter Campbell, will talk about his new novel in English, Electricity, a beautiful ode to island life, as well as talking about what it was like to translate George Orwell’s Animal Farm into the Gaelic Tuathanas nan Creutairean.

The afternoon will move on to poetry as Gerda Stevenson reads from her latest collection, Tomorrow’s Feast, which centres on the legacy faced by the next generation.

After poetry, romance will be in the air as the Scottish queen of ‘feel good fiction’, Jenny Colgan, presents The Summer Skies, her new escapist novel.

Marisa Haetzman, writing under the pseudonym Ambrose Parry with husband Chris Brookmyre, will be in conversation with Sarah Smith, to chat about their respective historical fictions, Voices of the Dead and Hear No Evil.

On Sunday, Alan Warner will discuss Nothing Left to Fear from Hell, his latest novel about Bonnie Prince Charlie’s escape after the Battle of Culloden.

Chitra Ramaswamy will follow with an event about her book Homelands, inspired by her friendship with Holocaust survivor Henry Wuga, who escaped Nazi Germany as part of the Kindertransport to settle in Glasgow.

The Sunday afternoon session will be all about palaeontology, as Steve Brusatte presents his two popular science books The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs and The Rise and Reign of the Mammals.

The varied school programme will include sessions with Lari Don, Sarah McIntyre, Philip Reeve, Anne and Steve Brusatte, and Angus Peter Campbell for a visit to the Gaelic Medium Unit, Alan Warner, Sarah McIntyre and Philip Reeve.

For more information visit www.islaybookfestival.co.uk.