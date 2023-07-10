Glasgow Mid Argyll knocked out Camanachd Cup

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup – quarter finals

Glasgow Mid Argyll 2 Oban Camanachd 3

They may have travelled south with a depleted squad, but Oban Camanachd did enough to secure a place in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-finals courtesy of a 3-2 win over Glasgow Mid Argyll in their 3pm throw up at Peterson Park.

The Oban side broke the deadlock on 21 minutes. Daniel MacCuish’s shot was saved with his feet by Jonathon Oates and the ball spun into the air. However, Ross Macmillan, running away from goal, did well to flick the ball back into the net to notch a debut goal.

GMA’s response was immediate, and they levelled within a minute. The goal came into the avoidable category from an Oban Camanachd perspective as first, Daniel Sloss missed the chance to clear his lines; then Calum McLay spun his marker and ran goalwards from the wing.

McLay hit the ball too far ahead and keeper Cammy Sutherland tried to play the by him rather than put it out of play and McLay regained possession to score.

Referee Iain Kennedy awarded Oban Camanachd a penalty when Lewis Cameron was bundled over inside the D. Daniel MacCuish struck the penalty well enough, but keeper Oates got his body behind the ball to save.

MacCuish was soon to make amends, scoring twice in a three-minute period on 36 and 38 minutes.

His first was really well worked as MacCuish played the ball wide for Lewis Cameron to run onto and Cameron played the ball first-time, back to Daniel MacCuish who crashed a shot home from between the penalty spot and the D.

The next goal was always going to be important and when Daniel MacCuish’s shot took a deflection off John Don MacKenzie and nestled in the net, Oban Camanachd led 3-1 at the break.

GMA came back again and Calum McLay got his second on 52 minutes, volleying home a rebound after a Cammy Sutherland save.

Oban Camanachd did have the ball in the net once more when Lewis Cameron crossed low and hard into the danger area from the left and Ross Macmillan ran in to send the ball into the net, taking a blow to the knew from John Don MacKenzie’s swing in the process. However, referee Kennedy ruled the effort out after consulting the goal judge.

Kyles Athletic P Lovat P

The tie between Kyles Athletic and Lovat at Tighnabruaich was postponed at Lovat’s request following a bereavement and will now take place this coming Saturday.

Mowi National Division

Inveraray 2 Kilmallie 1

Inveraray came from behind to beat Kilmallie 2-1 at the Winterton.

Inveraray’s Ross Montgomery was free of suspension to take his usual place in defence.

Calum MacDougall gave Kilmallie the lead five minutes before the interval, but Campbell Watt levelled just four minutes after the restart.

Inveraray substitute Craig Taylor scored what proved to be the winner with just four minutes remaining.

First team manager Andrew Watt praised his side for their performance, despite going a goal behind.

“The team perfroamnce was excellent and we were on it from the first whistle.

“It was disappointing to be 1-0 down at half time, given how we’d played, but again the boys showed great resilience and determination to stay focussed and turn it round ion the second half to get the win.”

Col-Glen 1 Glenurquhart 4

Glenurquhart go top of the league after beating Col-Glen 4-1 at Glendaruel.

Col-Glen last played at the beginning of June, and they had Andrew MacVicar back from suspension with the Glen’s Daniel MacLean free of his two-game ban and both would go on to score.

Glen’s Ryan Porter opened the scoring on five minutes with Daniel MacLean making it 2-0 on 18 minutes.

Andrew MacVicar pulled a goal back on 27 minutes, but Ryan Porter got his second, this time from the penalty spot, on 39 minutes to make it 3-1 at half-time.

Ryan Porter completed his hat-trick just three minutes into the second half.

Col Glen’s Jamie MacVicar was sent off by referee Graham Cameron on 81 minutes.

MKM Building Supplies Oban Bullough Cup – semi finals

Glasgow Mid Argyll 5 Kilmory 0

The Glasgow Mid Argyll juniors overcame Kilmory 5-0 in their noon throw up at Peterson Park.

Kilmory’s Sandy Leiper was suspended following his red card against Strachur-Dunoon, beginning a three-match ban.

Ross Brown scored for the 10th successive match to put GMA ahead on 10 minutes and Cailean MacInnes added two more on 34 and 48 minutes.

Former Kinlochshiel player Aidan MacRae took the Glasgow side’s tally to five with efforts on 58 and 90 minutes.

Kyles Athletic 6 English Shinty Association 1

The Kyles Athletic second team reached the final with a 6-1 win over the English Shinty Association in their 12.30pm throw up at Tighnabruaich.

Kyles settled into the tie with Roddy MacColl on target on three minutes and Roan MacVicar on 20 minutes, but former Glenorchy player James Livingstone pulled a goal back on 25 minutes.

David Martin added a quick-fire double on 28 and 31 minutes to make it 4-1 and Roddy MacColl completed his hat-trick with strikes on 54 and 56 minutes.

The Kyles Athletic and Glasgow Mid Argyll second teams will now meet in the final.

Mowi South Division 2

The clash between Strachur-Dunoon and the Oban Celtic second team at Strachurmore will be rescheduled. afte it was postponed and the meeting between the Inveraray seconds and Uddingston at the Winterton will also be rescheduled.

Glengarry and Kilmory head for final test

Glengarry and Kilmory will meet in the Camanachd Association’s Single Team Cup Final at An Aird on Saturday July 15 2023.

Mowi North Division 1 side Glengarry put 10 goals past Lewis Camanachd without reply in the opening round before receiving a quarter-final bye when Strachur-Dunoon were unable to field a team. Lochcarron were despatched 8-5 in a high-scoring semi-final.

Kilmory are currently top Mowi North Division 2 and they opened with a 7-0 first round win at Tayforth. Kilmory defeated Boleskine 4-2 in the quarters and Ballachulish 4-3 in the semis.

There is disappointment for Kilmory’s Sandy Leiper, who has scored in every round, as he misses the final through suspension.

Throw up is at 2.30pm and Steven MacLachlan is the match referee.