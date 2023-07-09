Flower club treat in Tayvallich
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Arlene Jane Green and her husband Gordon held an open garden on Monday June 26, at Rowan Lodge, Tayvallich, for the Lochgilphead Flower Club.
Held as a fundraiser, the event raised £130 in aid of research in radiography at the Beatson cancer hospital in Glasgow.
The sun came out which gave the flower club a great day looking at many flowers and plants in the couple’s garden.
The rose pictured is called Peace, which Arlene and Gordon grow in their garden. It is the most famous rose in the world and holds a great history.