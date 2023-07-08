Lots to learn on Cowalfest walks

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

From the geology of Innellan to a guided tour of Dunoon’s Suffrage Trail, waterfall photography to an exploration of mountain flowers, this year’s Cowalfest walking festival has a special interest walk for everyone.

A total of 10 special interest walks feature on the five-day programme of events for this year’s Cowalfest that runs from October 12-16.

There’s also nine family friendly focused walks, seven Young Scot adventurer events and 28 guided walks across the Cowal peninsula.

“The special interest walks always prove very popular,” explained Cowalfest chair Agnes Harvey, “and this year we’ve got a number of people able to pass on their expertise.

“From naturalist Nigel Scriven to geologist Dr Keith Torrance, there will be lots to learn from our knowledgeable guides.

“We have also linked up with the Dunoon Hill Runners for a 5k trail run that starts and ends at Benmore Garden car park on Saturday October 14 from 10.30am.

“For those interested in local history and heritage we have a fascinating presentation all about the American years as well as a talk that looks back on life in Dunoon 200 years ago.

“We have also linked up with artist Scott O’Regan McGowan for an artist walk and talk event on Sunday October 15.

“The guided tour of the Suffrage Trail takes place on October 14 starting off at Castle House Museum,” added Agnes.

Cowalfest 2023 is organised by Cowal Walking Festival Association, a group of walking enthusiasts who are keen to share everything the beautiful scenery and heritage of the area.

Places can be booked on for events at www.wildaboutargyll.co.uk/cowalfest.