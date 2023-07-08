Islay warehouse to be converted into houses

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A former warehouse on Islay is set to be converted into two houses after council chiefs gave the plans the go-ahead.

The proposal by Chris Thompson for the stores at Lochindaal Bonds, in Port Charlotte, received one expression of support and one neutral representation.

Concerns were expressed over the retention of a mural at the site, but Argyll and Bute Council officers gave assurances that Mr Thompson will liaise with owners of the neighbouring hostel to ensure it is preserved.

A planning officer said in a handling report: “The building is two hubs for living/dining, storage and WC accommodation. They are joined by the bedrooms’ corridors with three and four bedrooms and en suite facilities.

“The bedrooms all have a small window facing east to the loch. From a distance this design may echo a distillery building being a long, low level building.

“There is currently a lack of activity to the street front which unfortunately cannot be remediated as the ground is outwith the ownership and is used as a car park. The lack of openings on the westerly wall does however protect the amenity of future occupants.

“The present site although abandoned for a lengthy period has not shown signs of natural reclamation and therefore the demolition and reclamation of the land is not a concern with regards to biodiversity.

“Based on the available evidence, the proposal would not result in material harm in relation to biodiversity. A condition will be applied to any approval with regards to new planting and creation of new natural environments.”

The officer added: “The development has been assessed against…potential constraints and designations and has been determined to raise no issues or concerns except for any specifically referred to within this summary assessment.

“Based on the above, it is considered that the location, scale, design and materials of the proposed buildings are acceptable and consistent with relevant policies of National Planning Framework 4 and the Argyll and Bute Local Development Plan and there are no reasonable grounds to recommend refusal.”