Council introduces community spirit award

“Community spirit is obvious in many different ways across Argyll and Bute, and is something to be really proud of. We want to pay tribute to that.”

Speaking after the council agreed to introduce a Provost’s Certificate recognising community spirit, Provost Maurice Corry said: “There is incredible community spirit across Argyll and Bute. This certificate is about recognising people whose contributions to their communities are vital but sometimes unnoticed.

“There are those who see what needs to be done in their communities and who quietly do it without fanfare, and without whom local life would not be quite so comfortable for many. There are others who share their skills, or raise the profile of the area positively through their successes, or serve their country and communities in many different ways.

“There are a number of national awards and recognition schemes. Given the commitment, dedication and extent of people and local groups right across the Argyll and Bute area, we want to provide a way of recognising their efforts at a local level.”

Nominations for the Provost’s Certificate are open to the public and can be made all year round.

To nominate people or groups for consideration of the award, please contact memberservicesteam@argyll-bute.gov.uk for a nomination form, and provide as much information as possible to demonstrate the impact of the nominee on their local community or wider Argyll and Bute area.