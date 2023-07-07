Three taken to hospital after accident at ferry terminal
Three people were taken to hospital following a two car crash near the ferry terminal at Kennacraig.
The incident took place at 5.30pm last Friday on the A83 near to the transport hub.
Officers say they were called to a report of a car allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road and colliding with oncoming traffic.
The incident resulted in a trio of people involved attending hospital. Following investigations, a 60-year-old man was arrested and subsequently charged with dangerous driving.
He has been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.