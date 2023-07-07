Thought for the Week, July 7 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Light is something we take for granted. We receive it day in, day out.

We just accept that each day will start with the light of dawn and end hours later as dusk falls and night ascends.

Light is a gift from God. On the first day of the creation of the world, God said: “Let there be light” and God saw it was good.

We have recently celebrated the longest day of the year. In our area, with its long expanse of coastline, we can enjoy long summer evenings with its beautiful colours as the sun sets.

When relatives from the south visit, one of the things they like the most are the long days. They can go for long evening walks, or go for a pint and walk home in comfort. They appreciate what we, maybe, just accept.

Nothing as precious as light should be taken for granted.

With the good weather we have had the last few weeks, the advantages to our health are worth taking note of.

Sunlight and daylight ward off depression, improve our sleep – if it is not too hot – reduce stress and help maintain strong bones. All things, among other advantages, for which to give thanks.

God not only gave us daylight, but also gave us his Son to forgive us our sins and be a guide and comfort to us.

In John 8 v.12 he says of himself: “I am the light of the world. No follower of mine shall wander in the dark; he shall have the light of life.”

Light and life are essential for our well-being and happiness.

St Kiaran’s Episcopal Church, Campbeltown.