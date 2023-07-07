Police files – Friday July 07 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Charged

Police were called to a report of a crash on the A83 at Kennacraig, after a car drove on the wrong side of the road and collided with oncoming traffic.

The crash, which happened last Friday June 30 at 5.30pm, resulted in all three people involved requiring hospital treatment.

Following an investigation, a 60-year-old man was arrested, charged and released on undertaking.

Disturbance

Police received a report of three men acting aggressively in the street and trying to force their way into an address on Back Road, Port Ellen, Islay, at 12.05am on Wednesday June 28.

Officers are investigating and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB03560623.

Cocaine possession

Officers on patrol in Lochgilphead carried out a stop and search on a 24-year-old man at Stag Car Park in the town, under Misuse of Drugs Act powers, at midnight on Sunday July 2, where he was found to be in possession of three small wraps of cocaine.

He was issued with a recorded police warning.

Purse emptied

Police are investigating after a purse left on the dashboard of a car parked at Whitegates Court, Lochgilphead, had its contents emptied, after a passer-by entered the vehicle, between 7pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday June 27.

Police are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB03420623.

Vessel vandalised

Police received reports that a vessel at Craobh Haven Marina was boarded by unknown person(s) between June 13 and 18, and had part of its main sail mechanism deliberately cut, causing the sail to fall out of its holdings whilst at sea, potentially endangering the vessel and its crew.

Police are investigating and are appealing for any witness, or anyone with any information, to contact them on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB03380623.

Abusive behaviour

Police in Inveraray are investigating an incident at Avenue Car Park, Inveraray, where a man was parked in a lorry when another man opened the cab door and attempted to drag the driver out of the cab to fight him.

The incident occurred at 5.30pm on Wednesday June 28.

Police are investigating and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB03620623.