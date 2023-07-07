Argyll pharmacies up for sale
Pharmacies in Inveraray and Islay are up for sale.
Inveraray Pharmacy dispenses an average of 1,694 NHS items per month, according to sellers Christie and Co.
Meanwhile, the island pharmacy situated in Bowmore village’s Main Street, dispenses an average of 3,600 NHS items per month, and is the only pharmacy serving the island’s 3,200 population.
Sanjay Majhu is the owner of both pharmacies, having acquired Inveraray Pharmacy in 2016 and Islay’s in 2018.
Karl Clezy, director of medical at Christie & Co, who is handling the sales, said: “Both pharmacies are excellent lifestyle opportunities for owner-pharmacists to work and live in rural Scotland.
“Both pharmacies are trading well, helping to support the healthcare needs of their communities.”