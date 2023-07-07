Museum buries modern treasure

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Kilmartin primary and Kilmichael primary school pupils buried two time capsules in the Kilmartin Museum grounds on Saturday June 24 – and they are not to be opened until 2073.

Currently closed, the museum is undergoing a major redevelopment which, it is hoped, will offer visitors a larger exhibition space, creative room for cultural activities and staging temporary exhibitions and a research and learning centre.

One time capsule contains the front cover of an Oban Times from September 15 2022 and June 22 2023 and the other capsule an Argyllshire Advertiser from September 16 2022 and June 23 2023.

They also contain group photographs of the P4-7 pupils who are taking part in the project, a list of children and teachers’ names, letters from the children to their future self, £1, 50p, 20p, 2p, 1p coins and school logos.

The pupils, involved in the museum’s Climate & Natural Heritage project in 2021 and 2022, have helped with its redevelopment, in particular, the interpretation of the timeline for the new gallery, bringing their own ideas to be considered and implemented by the museum team.

After the capsules were placed in the ground, each child, using a trowel, placed a small amount of soil over the buried capsule.

A bronze plaque commemorating the occasion was unveiled at the ceremony which ended with the pupils and their families getting a sneak peek of some parts of the museum ahead of its public re-opening later this summer.

Dr Sharon Webb MBE, Director and Curator at Kilmartin Museum, said: “It has been wonderful to have the primary schools involved in the next few chapters of Kilmartin Museum’s story, with the burial of the time capsules.

“They are the archaeologists of the future who I am sure will be thrilled to unearth these treasures in 2073.”

The buried treasure for Kilmartin and Kilmichael Glassary folk to unearth in 2073. Photograph: Aaron Watson. NO_A27 time-capsule 01_23 aaron-watson

The commemorative stone marking the spot where the time capsule for the year 2073 sits. Photograph: Aaron Watson. NO_A27 time-capsule 02_23 aaron-watson