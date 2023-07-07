Lochgilphead High School sports day

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

By Fergus MacKay, S6 at Lochgilphead High School

Lochgilphead Joint Campus pupils took to the sports field on Friday June 9 for their annual track and field event.

Organised by the physical education department, with help from S5-6 pupils, the 400 metres, 800 metres and sprint track races started in the morning, with S2 and S3 pupils competing first.

On the grass pitches, the competition kicked off with field events including the shot put, javelin, long jump and high jump, with junior girls and boys competing separately.

The weather made the logistics of organising the day easier, however, everyone was struggling physically with the high temperatures.

Nevertheless, there were some fantastic displays of talent and determination on a day of fierce, but friendly, competition.

The competition is separated into year groups, then into boys and girls.

Ollie Van Well was overall second and third year boys’ champion following a fantastic performance in track and field events.

Ailidh Innis had a brilliant sweep in the track events. Equally impressive was Ceris Macarther in the field events but Ailidh’s quick 400m time got her over the line to be named girls’ junior champion for the second year in a row.

The seniors also performed well, with Oliver Mackay the new senior boys’ champion.

Eleanor Dale was crowned girls champion, after competing well in the sprints and in field events.

A school spokesperson added: “It was a fantastic day, with brilliant shows of resilience, effort and, most importantly, support for all the competitors throughout the day. Well done to this year’s overall Clan Champions, Lomond.”